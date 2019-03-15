Sky the skateboarder hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet Sky the 10-year-old skateboarding 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopeful

Sky is 10-years-old, her dad is British and her mum is Japanese.

The sporting superstar hopes to represent Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in skateboarding and surfing.

If she qualifies for her chosen sports she would be the youngest ever summer Olympian at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

She'll be just 12 by the time the Games start.

And she's not just doing well at sports, Sky has got some pretty great moves too which led to her winning Dancing with the Stars Juniors in America in December.

She has designed her own skateboard for charity and is the youngest person ever to have a Nike contract which means she appears in adverts and on huge posters in American Nike stores.

Whew! Is there anything she can't do?