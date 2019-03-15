play
Watch Newsround

Sky the skateboarder hopes to compete at Tokyo 2020

Last updated at 14:22
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Meet Sky the 10-year-old skateboarding 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopeful

Sky is 10-years-old, her dad is British and her mum is Japanese.

The sporting superstar hopes to represent Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in skateboarding and surfing.

If she qualifies for her chosen sports she would be the youngest ever summer Olympian at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

She'll be just 12 by the time the Games start.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Sky's tips: How to work hard and do your best

And she's not just doing well at sports, Sky has got some pretty great moves too which led to her winning Dancing with the Stars Juniors in America in December.

She has designed her own skateboard for charity and is the youngest person ever to have a Nike contract which means she appears in adverts and on huge posters in American Nike stores.

Whew! Is there anything she can't do?

More like this

Skateboarder skating down monster rides at a water park in Dubai
play
0:48

Skateboarders take over water park in Dubai

Dog on a skateboard graphic
play
0:16

Dog's skateboarding skills unleashed!

Shauna Coxsey
play
0:22

Skateboarding, surfing and climbing among five new sports at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Lola with the text Lola, skater
play
1:24

"I feel like a bird flying"

Top Stories

Girl protesting in climate change protests.

Climate change marches: Follow the action

comments
1
Protestors in Berlin.

Thousands to march in climate change protests

comments
This picture released by Radio New Zealand shows a police officer cordoning a street near the mosque after a firing incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019

What's happening in New Zealand?

Newsround Home