play
Watch Newsround

New spider named after Star Wars stormtroopers

Last updated at 13:34
comments
View Comments
A newly discovered type of spider has been named after the Stormtroopers in Star WarsCarlos Perafan

Scientists have named a new type of spider after the stormtroopers in Star Wars.

It's because the different species all look like each other - just like the famous soldiers in the sci-fi films.

The new species are thought to be the very first bald-legged spiders ever spotted in Colombia, South America.

Spider experts - known as arachnologists - found a total of six species living in the country which were previously not known about.

Stormtrooper characters during a promotional event on the steps at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of ChinaReuters
Stormtrooper characters during a promotional event in China

Scientists had to create a brand new species group for four of the spiders because they didn't fit into an existing one. They called it Stormtropis.

Bald-legged spiders are a family of only 11 different types that look similar to each other, according to researchers.

Lead scientist Dr Carlos Perafan, of Universidad de la Republica in Uruguay, said: "The stormtroopers are the soldiers of the main ground force of the Galactic Empire."

"These soldiers are very similar to each other, with some capacity for camouflage, but with unskilful movements, like this new group of spiders."

More like this

Baby Brazilian bird-eating spider

Tarantula parents on the loose

Spider

Hungry spiders eat up to 800m tonnes of insects a year!

Spider on man's face
play
1:29

Five amazing spider facts

Comments

Top Stories

Girl protesting in climate change protests.

Climate change marches: Follow the action

comments
1
Protestors in Berlin.

Thousands to march in climate change protests

comments
This picture released by Radio New Zealand shows a police officer cordoning a street near the mosque after a firing incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019

What's happening in New Zealand?

Newsround Home