Junior Bake Off: The show is back - this time on Channel 4!

On your marks, get set - BAKE! Yes, get your wooden spoon and cookie cutters ready, because Junior Bake Off will be back on our screens later this year.

The show hasn't been on air since 2016, when The Great British Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

But today Channel 4 announced they're making their first series of the show, after agreeing a new partnership deal with Love Productions who make the programme.

Three series of Junior Bake Off and Bake Off have been commissioned for the next three years.

BBC/Love Productions Nikki Lilly won the 2016 Junior Bake Off

Ian Katz, Channel 4 Director of Programmes said he was "delighted to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off".

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive Love Productions added that he was "thrilled to be bringing Junior Bake Off to the Channel".

Will Junior Bake Off be different now it's on Channel 4?

BBC/Love Productions Sam and Mark presented the most recent series of the Great British Bake Off

Presenters?

When the show was on CBBC (click here to catch up on old episodes) it had several different presenters, with Sam and Mark taking the reins on the most recent series.

So far there's been no clues about who might be hosting Channel 4's Junior Bake Off. But with the presenters of Bake Off changing when the show moved channel, it's likely the same thing will happen to Junior Bake Off.

BBC/Love Productions Will we see Allegra McEvedy and Graham Hornigold judging the bakes on the new series of Junior Bake Off?

Judges?

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judged the first series of CBBC's Junior Bake Off, while James Martin took over from Hollywood in the second series and Allegra McEvedy and Graham Hornigold judging the third.

BBC/Love Productions

Episodes?

Like on CBBC, Channel 4's Junior Bake Off will have 15 episodes per series (10 standard episodes, a 2-part quarter final, a semi-final, and 2-part final).

But each episode will be double the length - lasting for 60 minutes, instead of 30.