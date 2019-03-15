New Zealand mosque shootings: What's happening in Christchurch?

Google

There has been shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand.

The country's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, described the incidents on Friday as a terrorist attack, and one of New Zealand's "darkest days".

She said 40 people have died and more than 20 are seriously wounded.

Police have arrested three men and one woman, but warned that they are still looking for other possible suspects involved.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if you're upset by the news

This type of attack is extremely rare in New Zealand.

Gun violence there is much lower than many other countries including the United States and Australia.

If you find what has happened in Christchurch upsetting, or if anything else in the news is making you feel sad, click here for advice.

What else do we know about the attack?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this is "one of New Zealand's darkest days"

The shootings took place at two locations in Christchurch - the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood mosque.

Authorities have advised all mosques in the city to close until further notice for safety.

Police earlier cleared the city's Cathedral Square, where thousands of children had been holding a rally for action on climate change.

A lockdown on all schools in Christchurch has now been lifted, and parents are being told they can collect their children.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is Islamophobia?

It is not yet known how many people were involved in the attack, but one gunman is believed to be an Australian.

He has been described by Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison as an "extremist right-wing violent terrorist", who has racist and anti-immigrant beliefs.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said: "Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.

"Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice."