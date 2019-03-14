play
Watch Newsround

Bafta Games nominations 2019: The games everyone will be talking about

Last updated at 16:42
comments
View Comments
Bafta maskGetty Images

This year's Bafta Games Award nominations are out and they are filled with games that you might be playing with your mates.

One of the games which is up for the Best Game award is Astro Bot Rescue Mission - the multiplayer that lets you play as a small robot called Astro.

But that's not the only game that's got people talking. Here are some of the nominations that will get fans excited.

Marvel's Spider-Man
Screenshot of Spider-Man gameMarvel Entertainment/YouTube

Marvel's Spider-Man is up for three different awards this year.

Those are the Artistic Achievement award, Audio Achievement and also the Narrative award.

Mario Party and Smash Bros
Screenshot of Mario gameNintendo/YouTube

Mario, Luigi and friends have been nominated for a couple of awards too.

Super Mario Party is up for the Family award and the Multiplayer award, which is up against Super Smash Bros.

Fortnite
Screenshot of Fortnite gameFortnite/Fortnite

Of course we are going to talk about Fortnite too.

It's up for two different awards this year: Evolving Game and EE Mobile Game of The Year (which is voted for by the public)

The EE Mobile Game of The Year award has another couple of competitors you might recognise, including: Brawl Stars, Pokemon Go and Roblox.

The Gaming Bafta Awards will be held on April 4th.

Which games do you think should win an award? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

Picture of hands on a controller

Gaming: Warning for parents over 'in-game purchases'

Spider-Man wearing a Fantastic Four costume and a paper bag over his head

Spider-Man update features Bag-Man suit

D Gukesh.

8 of the world's best young game players

Comments

Top Stories

red nose boycott school.

The schools ditching plastic red noses for Comic Relief

comments
1
Greta Thunberg protesting

Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

comments
Champions League trophy

Who's going to win the Champions League?

comments
Newsround Home