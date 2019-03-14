play
New trailer for Avengers: Endgame released

A brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer has been released - and it features Captain Marvel joining the other Marvel superheroes for the first time.

With just over a month until the blockbuster movie hits cinemas, the clip shows Brie Larson's character meeting Captain America, Thor, Bruce Banner and Black Widow as they try to save the planet.

The team join together to try and rescue everyone after villain Thanos wiped out half of all living things across the universe in last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch the clip above!

Avengers: Endgame (12A) is out in UK cinemas on 25 April.

