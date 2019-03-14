New Avengers: Endgame trailer released with Captain Marvel joining the team

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: New trailer for Avengers: Endgame released (Courtesy of Walt Disney / Marvel Studios)

A brand new Avengers: Endgame trailer has been released - and it features Captain Marvel joining the other Marvel superheroes for the first time.

There are also new outfits and perhaps most important of all - new haircuts.

With just over a month until the blockbuster movie hits cinemas, the clip shows Brie Larson's character meeting Captain America, Thor, Bruce Banner and Black Widow as they try to save the planet.

The team join together to try and rescue everyone after villain Thanos wiped out half of all living things across the universe in last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

We also see Iron Man floating through space in the first part of the trailer BUT he is later seen on Earth with the other Avengers after making it home.

How did he get back? Will the Avengers save the world?

There's not long to wait until we have the answers to all these questions in the grand conclusion to Marvel's 22 film series.

Avengers: Endgame (12A) is out in UK cinemas on 25 April