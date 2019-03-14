Six Nations 2019: England, Wales, Ireland - who will win?

Getty Images Wales are looking to take a Grand Slam in the men's compeition

With just days to go until Super Saturday and the Six Nations final game, which team will be taking the title this year?

When it comes to the Women's Six Nations competition, England are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Their four wins and no defeats have given them a total of 20 points. Just one more win against Scotland is needed to seize the Grand Slam.

Getty Images England's women are aiming for the Grand Slam

But when it comes to the men's game, things are more complicated, with England, Wales, and Ireland all having a chance to take the title.

Wales have won all their games so far and can take the Grand Slam, provided they beat Scotland on Saturday.

But if they don't manage it, England and Ireland both have a chance to become the Six Nations champions 2019.

Here's the path each team will need to follow if they want to win!

Where can you watch all the match action?

Saturday, 16 March

12:30-14:15, Men's Six Nations - Italy v France, ITV (kick-off 12:30)

14:00-17:00, Men's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 Live (kick-off 14:45)

16:50-20:00, Men's Six Nations - England v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live (kick-off 17:00)

19:25-21:30, Women's Six Nations - England v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports (kick-off 19:30)

Sunday, 17 March

13:20-15:30, Women's Six Nations - Italy v France, Connected TV and online

13:30 -15.30, Women's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, RTE/S4C

Will you be watching? Who are you backing for the men's and women's titles?

Let us know in the comments.