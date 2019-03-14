play
Watch Newsround

Six Nations 2019: England, Wales, Ireland - who will win?

Last updated at 16:01
comments
View Comments
Wales and Scotland face each other in the Six NationsGetty Images
Wales are looking to take a Grand Slam in the men's compeition

With just days to go until Super Saturday and the Six Nations final game, which team will be taking the title this year?

When it comes to the Women's Six Nations competition, England are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Their four wins and no defeats have given them a total of 20 points. Just one more win against Scotland is needed to seize the Grand Slam.

Abby Dow of England breaks before scoring a try during the Wales Women and England Women match in the Women's Six Nations at Cardiff Arms Park on February 24, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.Getty Images
England's women are aiming for the Grand Slam

But when it comes to the men's game, things are more complicated, with England, Wales, and Ireland all having a chance to take the title.

Wales have won all their games so far and can take the Grand Slam, provided they beat Scotland on Saturday.

But if they don't manage it, England and Ireland both have a chance to become the Six Nations champions 2019.

Here's the path each team will need to follow if they want to win!

Where can you watch all the match action?

Saturday, 16 March

12:30-14:15, Men's Six Nations - Italy v France, ITV (kick-off 12:30)

14:00-17:00, Men's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 Live (kick-off 14:45)

16:50-20:00, Men's Six Nations - England v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live (kick-off 17:00)

19:25-21:30, Women's Six Nations - England v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports (kick-off 19:30)

Sunday, 17 March

13:20-15:30, Women's Six Nations - Italy v France, Connected TV and online

13:30 -15.30, Women's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, RTE/S4C

Will you be watching? Who are you backing for the men's and women's titles?

Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Six Nations captains 2019

Rugby Union: What is the Six Nations tournament?

Wales rugby players.

Six Nations: Will Wales win the rugby Grand Slam?

Comments

Top Stories

red nose boycott school.

The schools ditching plastic red noses for Comic Relief

comments
1
Champions League trophy

Who's going to win the Champions League?

comments
Artists impression of a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane

Why this plane has been withdrawn from the skies

comments
Newsround Home