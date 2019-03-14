Sir David Attenborough has written to a primary school who've decided to ditch Comic Relief red noses because they are made out of single-use plastics.

Pupils from Fourlanesend School believe that red noses are contributing to the growing plastic pollution of the oceans, as highlighted by Attenborough in last year's Blue Planet programme.

Sir David praised them for raising the issue and for quizzing Comic Relief about how the noses are made.

Comic Relief say the red noses are made to be kept as 'cherished toys' and can be recycled at supermarkets.

The school is still raising money for Comic Relief but pupils will paint their noses red instead of wearing plastic noses.