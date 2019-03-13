Chris Evans: Marvel Avengers star stirs up social media crisps debate

Captain America is pretty busy right now trying to save the world and getting ready for the next Avengers film.

But he's not too busy to engage with his followers on social media.

Yes, one of actor Chris Evans' fans got in touch with him and asked him to rank his favourite crisps.

He did just that and it's got loads of people talking about their favourite snacks!

So we thought we'd put you guys to the test.

Pick your favourite and let us know why in the comments below.

