Ivy was so fed up with treading in dog poo on her way to school she decided to come up with a solution.

With the help of her mum she's created poo bag dispensers and has put them on lamp posts near to where she lives.

So when owners are out with their dogs they have no excuse not to clean up after their pets because the bags are right there!

Ivy's put four dispensers out so far and plans to make more.

Watch and see how Ivy is cleaning up her town.