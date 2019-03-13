Brexit votes: What happens next? Here are 7 possible outcomes

Getty Images

It's been a busy week for Brexit so far and there's still time for a last minute twist.

Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win support for her Brexit deal again from Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday.

This is the agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

MPs will next vote on Wednesday on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal on 29 March.

Could Brexit be delayed?

If they vote against no deal, MPs would then get - you guessed it - another vote on Thursday on a Brexit delay.

If MPs support that, then Theresa May would have to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50 - the legal process that takes the UK out of the EU.

If the other EU countries all agreed, Brexit would be pushed back until after 29 March.

Theresa May says this should be for no longer than three months.

But what would happen then? There are still plenty of possible answers.

1. No deal at a later date

A no deal Brexit means the UK would leave the EU immediately, and there would be no agreements in place about what their relationship would be like in future.

If the UK and the EU cannot agree a deal during any extension to Brexit then this would still be the automatic outcome.

So although a majority of MPs have said they are against no deal, they would need to do something else to prevent it from happening.

2. Another vote on PM's deal

Probably the simplest option during an extension would be for Theresa May to have another go at getting her deal through the House of Commons.

Although by then it would have been blocked twice, there's no rule to say that she couldn't bring it back again.

If she could win support for the deal at a later date, the process would be basically the same as now. Laws would be introduced to bring it into effect with a new Brexit date.

3. Major renegotiation

The government could try to negotiate a completely new Brexit deal with the European Union but this would take some time.

Mrs May has made it very clear that she believes the deal she has presented to Parliament is the best deal that the UK is going to get.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has also said Mrs May's Brexit plan "is the only possible deal".

If the EU refused to re-enter negotiations, the government would have to choose one of the other options instead.

4. Another referendum

Another possibility is to hold a new referendum vote on whether the UK should stay in or leave the EU.

At the moment, it doesn't appear that the majority of MPs want another referendum to happen.

Mrs May is also completely set against another referendum happening too, so either she would need to change her mind - or be replaced.

If it were decided the UK should have another referendum, laws would need to be passed to allow it to happen - so there would be a period of time between that happening and the new public vote taking place.

Experts at University College London's Constitution Unit suggest that the shortest amount of time to go through all of the steps above would be 22 weeks.

5. UK general election

Another outcome is another general election, in which UK adults vote for a new government.

This is what Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is pushing for.

Given all the disagreements in the House of Commons, Theresa May could decide that a general election is one way out of the deadlock in which Parliament finds itself.

But she doesn't have the power just to call an election. Two-thirds of all MPs would need to support the move.

The earliest date for the election would be 25 working days later but it could be after that - the prime minister would choose the exact date.

6. Another no-confidence vote

Theresa May survived a vote of no confidence in her government in January 2019. But the Labour Party - her main opposition - could call for another vote of no confidence at any time.

This would allow MPs to decide whether they want the government to continue to run the country.

If the government loses a formal vote of no confidence, it will set off a 14-day countdown.

If during that time the current government or any other alternative government cannot win the support of the majority of MPs, then an early general election would be called.

That election cannot happen until at least 25 working days later.

7. No Brexit

In December 2018, judges from the European Court of Justice ruled that it would be legal for the UK to cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.

With the government still committed to Brexit, it's very likely that a major event such as a further referendum or change of government would have to happen before such a move.

It's not totally clear how this would be done either, but a law calling for Article 50 (and Brexit) to be cancelled would probably be enough.

Other possibilities

After Theresa May survived a challenge to her leadership, the Conservative Party's rules mean she won't face another for 12 months.

But she could always decide to quit anyway, if she can't get her deal through and she's not prepared to change her mind.

That would start a Conservative leadership campaign, which would lead to a new prime minister being named.

Whoever ended up in charge would still face the difficult decision of what to do next with Brexit.