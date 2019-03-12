To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Forget the floss, it's all about the triangle dance!

Remember when we were all about the floss?

Well, these days it's all about the triangle dance!

You need 3 people for this latest dance craze. Stand in a triangle with your hands on each other's shoulders - and take it in turns to jump into the middle.

Watch out though - you need to make sure you jump at the right time or there'll be a few bruised knees!

Some of you are already doing it in the playground - so the Newsround team decided to have go.

Check it out!