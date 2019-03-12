play
Forget the floss, it's all about the triangle dance!

Last updated at 18:08
Remember when we were all about the floss?

Well, these days it's all about the triangle dance!

You need 3 people for this latest dance craze. Stand in a triangle with your hands on each other's shoulders - and take it in turns to jump into the middle.

Watch out though - you need to make sure you jump at the right time or there'll be a few bruised knees!

Some of you are already doing it in the playground - so the Newsround team decided to have go.

Check it out!

