play
Watch Newsround

Forget the floss, it's all about the triangle dance!

Remember when we were all about the floss?

Well, these days it's all about the triangle dance!

You need 3 people for this latest dance craze. Stand in a triangle with your hands on each other's shoulders - and take it in turns to jump into the middle.

Watch out though - you need to make sure you jump at the right time or there'll be a few bruised knees!

Some of you are already doing it in the playground - so the Newsround team decided to have go.

Watch more videos

Video

Forget the floss, it's all about the triangle dance!

Video

Why is the weather so stormy right now?

Video

Sigrid: All about album Sucker Punch

Video

Laura Muir: Girls should 'just go out and have fun' with sport

Video

Who inspires this year's Child Genius winner?

Video

This woman has officially been named the world's oldest person

Video

How do you listen to music?

Video

Strange News from Newsround

Video

Watch these adorable rare leopard cubs play together

Video

Watch: Is this the seven-year-old Mo Salah?

Video

Why a wheelchair toy makes a big difference

Video

16-year-old Jake is the UK's first Makaton DJ

Video

Amazing natural light display

Top Stories

BTS

Everything you need to know about the new BTS album

comments
Publicity still from the game

Harry Potter AR game that's like Pokemon Go

comments
Handout photo dated 05/03/19 issued by The Big Bang Fair of British Synchronised swimmers Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe, who attempt to recreate their World Championship routine in a pool filled with plastic

Swimmers take a dip to highlight plastic pollution

comments
Newsround Home