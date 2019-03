Newsround's very own Ricky and Leah have been doing their bit to help raise money for Comic Relief.

They joined Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman who spent 24 hours dancing - that's a WHOLE day!

It means they've managed the longest ever celebrity Danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

Ricky and Leah went down to London to check out their moves.