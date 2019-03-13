play
Watch Newsround

Brexit: MPs vote against Theresa May's deal again

Last updated at 06:37
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: MPs voted by 391 to 242 against Theresa May's Brexit plan

Members of Parliament (MPs) have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal again.

This is the agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union.

On Tuesday night, 391 MPs voted against Mrs May's plan, while 242 supported. The bad result for the prime minister comes just weeks after her first attempt to pass the deal also failed.

The next step is... another vote. MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to block the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

EU and UK flags

Brexit: Why is it a big week for Theresa May's government?

Girl looking confused.

What does no deal Brexit mean?

EU and UK flags

What is Brexit?

European Union flag next to Union flag

Brexit: EU approves withdrawal agreement

Theresa May in front of EU and UK flags.

Brexit: Prime Minister stands by her deal

The EU and Union Jack flags

Brexit: Your questions answered by Katya Adler

Comments

Top Stories

Tiktok logo.

Five things you need to know about TikTok

storm in blackpool
play
0:53

Why is the weather so stormy right now?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

They've done it! Tess and Claudia complete Comic Relief Danceathon

comments
3
Newsround Home