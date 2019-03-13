Brexit: MPs vote against Theresa May's deal again

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: MPs voted by 391 to 242 against Theresa May's Brexit plan

Members of Parliament (MPs) have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal again.

This is the agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union.

On Tuesday night, 391 MPs voted against Mrs May's plan, while 242 supported. The bad result for the prime minister comes just weeks after her first attempt to pass the deal also failed.

The next step is... another vote. MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to block the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.