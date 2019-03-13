Brexit: MPs vote against Theresa May's deal again

Members of Parliament (MPs) have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal again.
This is the agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union.
On Tuesday night, 391 MPs voted against Mrs May's plan, while 242 supported. The bad result for the prime minister comes just weeks after her first attempt to pass the deal also failed.
The next step is... another vote. MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to block the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.
