Harry Potter game: Wizards Unite is like Pokemon Go, but Potter themed

If you're a Harry Potter fan, we've got some Sirius-ly good news for you, because a new mobile Potter game is on the way.

It's called Wizards Unite, and uses augmented reality (AR) to bring wizards and mythical beasts into the real world.

Sounds a bit like Pokémon Go doesn't it?

Well, that's not surprising considering it's being made by developer Niantic who also created the Pokémon game.

It's joined with Warner Brothers Interactive to make the Harry Potter game.

So how much do we know about it so far?

What's the storyline?

The game website says: "The Ministry is looking for witches and wizards willing to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to save the wizarding world from the Calamity."

"As a member of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force (a new task force formed in partnership between the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards) you will hone lightning fast wand reflexes, an ability to sniff out the faintest whiff of magical disorder from afar, and proficiency in advanced casting of multiple spells."

WATCH: Check out the Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer

Erm, what does any of that actually mean?

We think that in the game players become recruits of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force and must investigate and help prevent a "calamity" that's befallen the wizarding world.

We don't know yet what the calamity is, but it sounds serious!

Ok - so players have to find and protect Foundables - these can be artefacts, creatures, people, and memories - have somehow made their way into the muggle world.

Players need to cast a variety of spells to keep the magical Foundables safe, by sending them back to the wizarding world.

By returning Foundables, you'll earn rewards.

All in all, it sounds similar to Pokémon Go, with players locating magical artefacts instead of Pokémon, and using spells rather than Pokéballs to capture them.

How do you play?

You'll need to use a smart phone or tablet to use the AR elements of the game, with animated characters appearing in real locations similar to Pokémon Go.

There will also be fighting - or rather combat - when witches and wizards visit real-world locations called Fortresses, which host Wizarding Challenges.

These are real-time multiplayer battles against dangerous foes, similar to the raids in Pokémon Go.

What will it look like?

When you go outside and explore the world, a map will reveal traces of magic, showing where the magical Foundables can be found.

While these traces can be found all around you, certain Foundables may be more likely to appear at various types of real-world locations like parks, banks, libraries and zoos.

When's it coming out?

The release date is expected to be announced in the coming months, but for now fans will have to make do with the newly released trailer!