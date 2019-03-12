BTS: K-pop boy band to release new album Map of the Soul: Persona

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Get to know the BTS boys

If you're a BTS fan then we've got some good news for you!

The K-pop group have announced that their new album, titled Map of the Soul: Persona, will be released on 12 April.

It comes ahead of the group's upcoming world tour, throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

All the US and European shows have sold out, including two dates at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.

The title of the album was previously hinted to during an introductory video before the group's performance at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong when they mentioned the phrase.

The album will mark a new chapter for the group, and will be their first release since they completed the Love Yourself album trilogy last summer.

The BTS boys have more and more competition, with new K-pop acts like TXT and BLACKPINK already making waves in the music world.

Are BTS still your favourite? Are you excited to hear what's next from the band? Let us know in the comments below.

