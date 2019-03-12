play
Brexit: What are the big votes this week?

Get ready for a big Brexit moment this week.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are going to vote for what could be the final time on whether to support or block Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday.

This is the agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the European Union.

There are just weeks to go until the UK is due to leave the EU on Friday 29 March.

But depending on what happens this week, there's still time for a last minute twist.

Let's get the lowdown from BBC expert Adam Fleming.

