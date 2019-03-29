Fake news: Could you spot a fake speech?

Computers are taking on the fight against fake news by learning to detect fake videos even if they're really believable.

Software can now create fake videos that look and sound so realistic you might not be able to spot it yourself.

They can be created for lots of different reasons - such as special effects in movies or making fake news.

So to help people and fight the fake news, tech experts are training computers to spot when something just isn't quite right.

Can they tell Sameena whether a clip she's heard of Donald Trump is real?