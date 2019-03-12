Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane and other famous managerial returns
Zinedine Zidane has returned to manage Real Madrid less than a year after he left the job. Newsround looks back at some other football bosses who returned to their former clubs.
Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid (2016-2018, 2019): The Frenchman said he is "very happy to be home" after returning as Real Madrid manager just 10 months after leaving the Spanish giants. Zidane won three Champions League trophies and a Spanish league title the first time round. He replaces Santiago Solari.
Reuters
Jose Mourinho at Chelsea (2004-2007, 2013-2015): The Portuguese boss won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup in his first three seasons before falling out with owner Roman Abramovich and leaving the club. He returned six years later winning another Premier League title but was fired again in December 2015 after reports he fell out with the players that time.
Reuters
Neil Lennon at Celtic (2010-2014, 2019): The Northern Irish manager won five Scottish Premiership titles during his fiery first stint in charge. He returned in February 2019 after former boss Brendan Rodgers left the club, saying he was more mature this time around.
Allsport / Getty Images
Harry Redknapp at Portsmouth (2002-2004, 2005-2008): 'The King of the Jungle' got Portsmouth promoted to the Premier League in 2003. But he eventually fell out with club's chairman (there's a theme here) Milan Mandaric. Harry soon returned to Pompey in 2005 for three years with the highlight being the club's famous FA Cup victory.
Allsport / Getty Images
Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool (1985-1991, 2011-2012): One of Liverpool's greatest ever players, Dalglish turned into the boss in 1985, winning three league titles and two FA Cups during his first spell in charge. King Kenny was asked back 20 years later to help stabilise the club following a rocky path. He won the League Cup but he was eventually sacked after finishing eighth in the Premier League.
Allsport / Getty Images
Kevin Keegan at Newcastle (1992-1997, 2008): Keegan's first spell in charge of Newcastle saw him come so close to winning the Premier League title in 1996-97 season. But they ended up blowing a huge 12-point lead to eventual winners Manchester United. Keegan returned 10 years later but not for long - he quit after eight months following a disagreement with the club's directors.