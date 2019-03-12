World Cup 2019: the England Lionesses get a kit made from recycled plastic bottles

FRANCE: These kits are meant to reflect the French flag, the tricolore: with blue tops, white shorts, and red socks. The away kit honours the hexagon-shaped country with a hexadot (aka polka dot) pattern. Spotacular!
Heidi Burgett
USA: With the Americans sporting the same colours as England, let's hope we don't get the two mixed up! The names of all 50 US states are written on the back of the shirt
AUSTRALIA: The kit is meant to channel Melbourne's street-art scene, with shots of the Australian landscape worked in the graphic pattern
NORWAY: The team's home jersey features a pattern borrowed from traditional Norwegian ski sweaters, giving a bit of an ombré vibe
CHINA: The Steel Roses will have an all-over phoenix print on their grey jerseys
It certainly looks like it'll be a pretty colourful competition
