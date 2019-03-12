play
World Cup 2019: the England Lionesses get a kit made from recycled plastic bottles

Last updated at 08:06
Showing off the England Women's football kitHeidi Burgett

After winning the SheBelieves Cup in the USA last week, England's women will now be setting their sights on the World Cup.

And this is the kit they'll be playing in!

Nike have unveiled the strips for 14 national teams they're sponsoring in this year's Women's World Cup in France.

Each kit is made from 12 recycled plastic bottles, with Nike saying it has diverted more than 6 billion plastic bottles from landfill since 2010.

Composite image showing England away kitHeidi Burgett
England: The away kit has a custom hand-drawn print highlighting specific flora native to the country's counties, with a "dark red crush hue" exclusive to the Lionesses. How fancy!

We'll have to wait a bit longer to see what Scotland - the only other home nations team to qualify - and the other 10 teams not sponsored by Nike will be wearing.

But can it compete with the very colourful and, in France's case, spotty kits the other teams will wearing to showing off their skills?

Let us know in the comments which kit is your favourite!

France's women show off their world cup kitHeidi Burgett
FRANCE: These kits are meant to reflect the French flag, the tricolore: with blue tops, white shorts, and red socks. The away kit honours the hexagon-shaped country with a hexadot (aka polka dot) pattern. Spotacular!
USA team kitHeidi Burgett
USA: With the Americans sporting the same colours as England, let's hope we don't get the two mixed up! The names of all 50 US states are written on the back of the shirt
Australia's world cup kitHeidi Burgett
AUSTRALIA: The kit is meant to channel Melbourne's street-art scene, with shots of the Australian landscape worked in the graphic pattern
Norway player wearing kit on pitchHeidi Burgett
NORWAY: The team's home jersey features a pattern borrowed from traditional Norwegian ski sweaters, giving a bit of an ombré vibe
China kit in collageHeidi Burgett
CHINA: The Steel Roses will have an all-over phoenix print on their grey jerseys
Women pose in kits ahead of this years World Cup in FranceHeidi Burgett
It certainly looks like it'll be a pretty colourful competition

