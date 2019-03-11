The goat mayor and other crazy animal jobs

Getty Images

In an unusual turn of events, a goat has become the mayor of a small US town, beating a dog to the title.

The three-year-old goat called Lincoln was up against 16 other animals in a tense battle to become Fair Haven's mayor.

He beat Sammie the dog by just three votes.

During his time in office, Lincoln will be expected to attend local events, such as marching in the Memorial Day parade.

The mayoral vote was organised to raise money for a local playground. Fair Haven residents could nominate their pet as mayor in return for a $5 entry fee.

It's all 'goat' a bit too much for me. But lets take a look at some of the other animals with unusual jobs.

Finn for mayor

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Finn the dog runs for mayor in Canadian city (Courtesy of CBS News)

Lincoln isn't the first animal to run for mayor.

Finn the Australian Cattle dog ran his campaign in a small Canadian town, St Johns, back in 2017.

Finn had a bit of a 'ruff' ride during the campaign but you can see him being interviewed about it above.

Dolphin mine squad

Getty Images Agent dolphin at your service

The US navy have been using dolphins to detect underwater mines for decades.

Bottlenose dolphins were chosen to search for mines underwater because of their sonar, high intelligence and underwater vision.

They have been finding mines in the sea for over fifty years and were especially useful during the Cold War.

Robots are now starting to replace the dolphins. The machines can also be manufactured more quickly, as it takes the dolphins seven years to train.

Gardening goats

Getty Images Mmmm lovely lovely grass

If his career as mayor fails, Lincoln can always become a gardener.

A goat's ability to eat pretty much any plant is being put to good use across the globe.

For example, in 2017, a Japanese apartment complex used some goats to keep the grass around the building nice and short.

Goat-aly unbelievable, isn't it?

Rat sweeper

Getty Images Look at the size of this rat!

In countries like Mozambique, Cambodia and Angola, rats are trained to find land mines that have been buried in the ground. The rats' little feet are too light to set off the mines.

They wear a small harness which is attached to a cordoned-off minefield. The rats then dart back and forth, sniffing.

When they smell a mine they freeze and make quick scratches on the ground to signal where it is so it can be removed.

Treasure hunters

Getty Images Don't hog the truffles. This pig has snout love for anything else.

A truffle pig is a pig that is used for hunting a type of edible fungus called a truffle.

Truffles are worth a lot of money, costing more than £120 for really rare ones.

The pigs have such a good sense of smell they can sniff out a truffle even when it is buried a metre underground.

Truffles are found buried between fallen leaves and soil in the forests of Europe and North America.

The truffle pigs are trained to hunt as they walk on a lead through the forests with their owner.