What are you doing for Comic Relief?

Last updated at 17:56
BBC Red noses

We know what the celebrities are up to for Comic Relief but what we really want to know is what you're up to.

Are you dressing up in school? Lying in a bath of baked beans? Making cakes to sell? Whatever you're doing, we want you videos of it all!

Head to the bottom of the page where you can submit your videos on your phone.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daley are dancing! The Strictly Come Dancing presenters are doing a 24 hour danceathon to raise money.

Claudia and Tess striking a pose

Nine celebrities climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Now that's amazing! You can watch their programme about how they got on on BBC 1 on Wednesday - or on the iplayer.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock smilingGetty Images
It's all smiles on this journey

Hats off to everyone raising money for Comic Relief! Show us what you're up to...

