Comic Relief 2019 Danceathon: Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman to dance for 24 hours for Red Nose Day

Last updated at 12:16
Claudia and Tess striking a posecomic relief

No, it's nothing to do with an episode of Strictly Come Dancing gone wrong!

But presenters Tess Daley and and Claudia Winkleman will put their own dancing shoes on as they take on a gruelling danceathon challenge for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

Their challenge is to dance non-stop - with as many celebrity friends as possible - for 24 hours.

I'm not very good at standing, let alone dancing!"

Claudia Winkleman, Dancing daredevil

Starting on 11 March, and going on until the 12 March, the pair will be strutting their funky stuff aiming to beat the Comic Relief record of £260,000 set by Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox in 2017.

Sarah did it to a 1980s playlist but Tess and Claudia's song choices are still a mystery.

Claudia and Tess putting the hours in at the gymComic relief
Claudia and Tess have been putting the hours in at the gym

What have they said?

Strictly's Tess Daly said: "I am so proud to be supporting Red Nose Day with Claudia, however I'm not sure what either of us were thinking when we agreed to the longest ever danceathon challenge! We were worn out during our first choreography session so it's no doubt going to be a tough challenge."

Claudia said "I'm so excited to be taking on this epic danceathon challenge with Tess. I know it's going to be hilarious to watch because we're pretty bad dancers - I'm not very good at standing, let alone dancing!"

Pusssycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt showing the ladies some groovy arm rolls....Comic Relief
Yes that IS Pusssycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt showing the ladies some groovy arm rolls....

How can I watch?

You can follow the danceathon live on the Radio 2 website from 6:30pm on Monday 11 March until 7:30pm on Tuesday 12, and it will be streamed live on the red button ahead of the main Comic Relief show on 15 March.

