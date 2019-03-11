Jack Grealish punch: Do you feel safe as a football fan?

PA Stewards and players moved tried to remove the fan from the pitch

Footballers often get injured during a game - but not usually at the hands of a fan.

On Saturday, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked on the pitch by a spectator, about 10 minutes into the game against Birmingham City.

Grealish wasn't badly hurt, and after being helped up by players from both teams, was able to continue with the game - even scoring the winning goal for his side.

The attacker was quickly removed from the pitch and has been charged with assault by police.

Ex-Aston Villa player Garry Thompson called it "a cowardly attack", asking "how has he got on to the pitch? You have to guarantee the safety of the players."

ALLSPORT/Getty Images After the incident Jack went on to score, giving Aston Villa a 1-0 victory

This wasn't the only pitch invasion to happen at the weekend.

On Friday, a man was arrested after Rangers' James Tavernier was confronted by a spectator during their Scottish Premiership game with Hibernian.

On Sunday, a spectator was arrested after running on to the pitch at the Manchester United v Arsenal game, and pushing defender Chris Smalling.

These incidents have raised questions about how safe football grounds are for both players and fans.

One dad called Ross told BBC Radio 5live: "Quite frankly, I don't think I can take my children to watch Birmingham City at St Andrew's - and that's heartbreaking to me."

What happened after the game?

Birmingham City said the pitch invader would be banned from St Andrew's Stadium - the home of Birmingham City Football Club - for life, and that there were "no excuses" for the behaviour.

It also apologised to Grealish and Villa immediately after the game, saying it would be reviewing its stadium safety procedures.

The Football Association said it "strongly condemned the incident", adding it would be "working with the police, the relevant authorities and the club to ensure the appropriate action is taken".

Are pitch invasions a new thing?

Getty Images Manchester United Chris Smalling was also attacked by a specatator during Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

The answer is: definitely not.

Many players, managers and fans say that football is actually a far safer environment now and bears little resemblance to the 1970s and 1980s when pitch invasions happened even more frequently, and hooliganism was common.

While those issues still exist, they do not occur as frequently.

Figures from the last seven seasons show that football-related arrests have dropped from 3,089 in 2010-11 to 1,638 in 2016-17, with a high of 6,185 arrests in 1988-89 since figures were recorded.

Home office figures also show that arrests for pitch invasions at games in England and Wales have been on the rise over the last five seasons, but aren't as high as they were in 2002-03, or 2009-10.

Do players and managers feel safe?

Getty Images Kevin Kilbane and Roy Hodgson are two people who have spoken publically on the topic of pitch invasions by fans

In 2018 former Sunderland and Everton winger Kevin Kilbane said he has seen plenty of fans rush onto the pitch and "never felt frightened or intimidated in any way".

But he says it's different when it "goes over the mark". He said: "When a player or a manager is put at risk, I have a major problem with it."

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he "deplores" fans running onto the pitch, but thinks players have more protection from fans than they used to.

He added: "I think in most incidences the stewards and the people whose job it is to prevent that do an excellent job. I don't think one should start trying to be over critical when one or two people get through the net.

"It's harder for fans to invade pitches today than it was and it seems to be harder for fans to throw things onto the field than it once was."