Dyslexia friendly books released for Harry Potter fans

Last updated at 14:25
New dyslexia friendly harry potter books.@Pottermore

A new range of books have been released for Harry Potter fans who have dyslexia.

Three of JK Rowling's books - "The Tales of Beedle the Bard," "Quidditch Through the Ages" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" - have been released with changes in them to make them easier for people who struggle with reading.

All of the books use large font, clear captions and have detailed descriptions to go with lots of clear pictures.

They're also designed to help people with sight difficulties and have been approved by the Royal National Institute for Blind People.

JK RowlingGetty Images
Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, first introduced us to the boy wizard in 1997

According to the online Harry Potter world, Pottermore, the publisher Bloomsbury has plans to release dyslexia friendly versions of all of the Harry Potter books.

However, at the moment, there's no release date for the rest of the series.

First released in 1997, the Harry Potter books have been translated into 80 languages around the world.

Last year, it was reported that 500 million copies had been sold worldwide.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

