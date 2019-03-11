Most of us use the words web and internet to mean the same thing but they're actually quite different.

The world wide web, or web for short, are the pages you see when you're at a device and you're online.

But the internet is the network of connected computers that the web works on, as well as what emails and files travel across.

Think of the internet as the roads that connect towns and cities together. The world wide web contains the things you see on the roads like houses and shops.

And the vehicles are the data moving around - some go between websites and others will be transferring your emails or files across the internet, separately from the web.

Watch the clip to see Sameena explain the difference between the world wide web and the internet.

Clip from BBC Bitesize.