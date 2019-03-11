Why is the weather so windy?

The UK's had lots of different weather over the last few days including snow, hail, heavy rain, strong winds and... sunshine!

But what's going on with the weather and what's the forecast for the next few days?

Well it all seems to be because it's spring and at this time of year it's a bit like the cold weather and the warm weather are battling it out.

The result is lots of different types, with the stormy winds set to continue through Tuesday into Wednesday.

BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor explains what's happening.