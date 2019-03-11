play
Crufts 2019: Meet Dylan the winner of this year's show!

Last updated at 09:12
Dylan and his owner Kathleen RoosensAFP/Getty Images

Crufts is the biggest dog show in the world - basically like the World Cup for dogs!

On Sunday we found out the winner is...a papillon called Dylan!

He's been crowned Best in Show at the 2019 Crufts dog show, beating six other finalists to claim the show's top honour.

Dylan, owned by Kathleen Roosens, also won another trophy earlier in the four-day dog show.

What was it about Dylan that made him top dog?
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Dylan, a Papillon from Belgium, and owner Kathleen Roosens celebrate after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre on March 10, 2019 in Birmingham, EnglandGetty Images

Judge Dan Ericsson said: "I was spoilt for choice but my eyes were drawn to this beautiful dog that has everything you look for in the breed, plus personality."

About 27,000 dogs were expected to attend the event, with more than 200 different breeds hoping for a place in the final.

Who else was in the competition?
Bobby Joe, who has his own instagram account, walks the halls on the fourth day of Crufts Dog ShowAFP/Getty
Bobby Joe certainly looked spec-tacular. The pooch has his own instagram account
Samoyed, "Charleen" Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere de la Vie, is shown at the Best in Show event on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in BirminghamAFP/Getty
Samoyed from Portugal, a Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere de la Vie, took part in the Best in Show event
Boxer Dave is shown at the Best in Show eventOli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Dave, a six-year-old boxer from Banbury, Oxfordshire was also a finalist in the Best in Show category
Tizzy who is taking part in the obedience class is surrounded by good wishes on the fourth day of Crufts Dog Show at National Exhibition Centre on March 10, 2019 in BirminghamAFP/Getty
Check out all those good luck cards! Tizzy certainly had a lot of support before taking part in the obedience class
A Yorkshire Terrier at CruftsChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
This Yorkshire terrier sat patiently as it is judged - what a professional!
A West Highland White Terrier waits to be groomed during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in BirminghamAFP/Getty
This West Highland White Terrier was waiting for some TLC before his time in the spotlight
A Standard Poodle relaxes before entering the show ring during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in BirminghamAFP/Getty
This poodle took some time to relax backstage before taking its place in the show ring
Shih Tzus being judged at CruftsHannah McKay/Reuters
The nerves certainly seemed to be under control when it came to these Shih Tzus waiting patiently in line to face the judges

