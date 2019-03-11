Crufts 2019: Meet Dylan the winner of this year's show!

AFP/Getty Images

Crufts is the biggest dog show in the world - basically like the World Cup for dogs!

On Sunday we found out the winner is...a papillon called Dylan!

He's been crowned Best in Show at the 2019 Crufts dog show, beating six other finalists to claim the show's top honour.

Dylan, owned by Kathleen Roosens, also won another trophy earlier in the four-day dog show.

What was it about Dylan that made him top dog?

Getty Images

Judge Dan Ericsson said: "I was spoilt for choice but my eyes were drawn to this beautiful dog that has everything you look for in the breed, plus personality."

About 27,000 dogs were expected to attend the event, with more than 200 different breeds hoping for a place in the final.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Who else was in the competition?

AFP/Getty Bobby Joe certainly looked spec-tacular. The pooch has his own instagram account

AFP/Getty Samoyed from Portugal, a Dorian Spring Charleen Lumiere de la Vie, took part in the Best in Show event

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images Dave, a six-year-old boxer from Banbury, Oxfordshire was also a finalist in the Best in Show category

AFP/Getty Check out all those good luck cards! Tizzy certainly had a lot of support before taking part in the obedience class

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images This Yorkshire terrier sat patiently as it is judged - what a professional!

AFP/Getty This West Highland White Terrier was waiting for some TLC before his time in the spotlight

AFP/Getty This poodle took some time to relax backstage before taking its place in the show ring