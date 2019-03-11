Dancing On Ice 2019 crowns its winner!

ITV James Jordan and skating partner Alexandra Schauman

James Jordan has been named the winner of Dancing On Ice 2019!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional and partner Alexandra Schauman won the public vote - beating reality TV's Wes Nelson, who was runner-up, and third-placed X Factor singer Saara Aalto.

Getty Images/WireImage The final three

James and Wes both received standing ovations from the judges for their final routines. The last round saw the contestants skating their version of Bolero, the routine that won Olympic gold for Torvill and Dean in 1984.

The judging panel told Jordan his performance was 'simply one of the best Boleros we've had.'

James got good scores from the judges, but was denied a perfect 40 for his first skate. Despite winning the public vote, he got the lowest total score of the evening as his rivals both got perfect marks in both skates.

Injury worries

James' hopes of being champion looked in doubt after an injury just one day before the final. He fell on his arm in rehearsals, meaning he was forced off the ice.

As a result he wasn't able to skate during one of the rehearsals.

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Gemma Collins returned to the ice

There had been a question over whether former contestant Gemma Collins would be at the final.

The reality TV star's time on the show was full of controversy. She took a painful tumble while performing and she didn't have a great relationship with judge Jason Gardiner.

But she was at the final along with all of this year's contestants. However, she has said she will 'never be seen on skates again'.

Do you think the best person won Dancing On Ice 2019?

Let us know in the comments below.