Instagram/justinbieber

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to tell fans that he hasn't been feeling himself lately, but that they shouldn't worry about him.

"Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird," he said.

He went on positively though, adding: "I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

The five Instagram posts before this all relate to the star's new clothing line called Drew House, which launched recently.

Verity Stockdale Many of Bieber's recent posts have related to his new clothing line, which launched in January 2019

Fans responded with their support to this latest post.

"you truly inspire a lot of people, even if you don't see it yet. Stayed blessed," said one.

"we're all here for you Justin💜💜💜" said another.

We hope that you are OK, Justin!

Remember, if you are worried that you do not 100% feel yourself, make sure that you speak to an adult that you trust or give Childline a ring on 0800 1111.