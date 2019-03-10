Six Nations: Will Wales win the rugby Grand Slam?

Press Association

Welsh rugby is enjoying a golden moment.

Following a victory over Scotland in the Six Nations tournament on Saturday and England coach Eddie Jones calling it the "greatest Wales side ever", Wales are heading towards a Grand Slam, if they can beat Ireland next weekend in their final showdown of the tournament.

This happens when a side beats every other team in the tournament.

Wales's head coach Warren Gatland has said it would be a "dream" to finish his final Six Nations campaign with the Grand Slam, after it was announced that he will step down as coach after this year's World Cup in Japan in the autumn.

Saturday's victory was the side's 13th win in a row - the longest run of successive victories in the team's history.

If they win next weekend, Gatland would become the first coach to win three Grand Slams.

"There will be emotion," admitted Gatland. "It is going to be a great occasion. I am excited about it and it's a dream we can fulfil and achieve something pretty special as a group."

