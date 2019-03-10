Women's Six Nations: Are England going to take the Grand Slam?

Reuters

Following a crushing 55-0 defeat over Italy, England's rugby team are heading for the Grand Slam if they beat Scotland in the Women's Six Nations tournament next weekend.

They scored a whopping nine tries against the Italian side in Exeter in front of a record-breaking crowd of 10,545 people.

"Running out to that crowd was incredible. Every player had a massive smile on their face," said captain Sarah Hunter.

"To play at your home ground when you get 10,000 supporters here just for us - there's no other game they're here for - the feeling you get from them is great."

After not having the strongest first half, the England side picked themselves up after the break to storm to victory.

England head coach Simon Middleton commented: "Full credit to the girls - at half-time they didn't let their frustrations get the better of them. They focused on performing and had a great start to the second half, and that really took the wind out of Italy's sails."

England supporters are hopeful that the side can win the Grand Slam, which happens when a side beats every other team in the competition.

Their final match is against Scotland, who are currently at the bottom of the table and who have not won a Six Nations game since 2010.

Do you think they can do it? What do you think the score will be? Let us know and leave your comments below!