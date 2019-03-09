play
Supersonic shockwaves photo captured by Nasa for first time

Last updated at 12:26
Photo of the supersonic waves of two aircraft.NASA Photo

Nasa has taken a series of history-making photographs.

The pictures show shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft interacting mid-flight.

Supersonic aircraft means they were travelling faster than the speed of sound. When aircraft do this, special shockwaves are produced which interact in the air making a noise called a supersonic boom, which can be heard from the ground.

Capturing these shockwaves interacting mid-air in a photograph is important as it will give researchers information about how these shockwaves work, which could have a big impact on designing supersonic aircraft in the future.

Nasa is particularly excited about these pictures as the agency is in fact currently designing a new aircraft called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology X-plane (or X-59 QueSST), which will not produce a supersonic boom like other aircraft.

Instead, when it breaks the speed of sound, you will only be able to hear a quiet rumble.

So these pictures - and the equipment with which they were taken - will help Nasa to develop the right technology for this plane and understand the noises that it makes as it breaks the sound barrier.

A picture showing the supersonic waves of two aircraft.NASA photo

Currently, there are restrictions on where supersonic aircraft are allowed to fly, so designing a plane that doesn't make the boom noise could be a significant development in aviation history.

Nasa scientist JT Heineck, who has been trying to capture this moment on camera for many years, says: "I am ecstatic about how these images turned out."

