Dancing on Ice: Everything you need to know about the final

Getty Images/WireImage These three are all through to the final

After weeks of training and intense competition on the ice, the final of Dancing on Ice is finally here!

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is in the Dancing on Ice final?

Three celebrities are left in the competition - James Jordan (with professional partner Alexandra Schauman), Wes Nelson (with Vanessa Bauer) and Saara Aalto (with Hamish Gaman).

Over the last few weeks, Gemma Collins, Brian McFadden, Jane Danson, Melody Thornton, Richard Blackwood, Mark Little, Saira Khan, Ryan Sidebottom, Didi 'Frenchie' Conn have all left the show.

But they will all be back tomorrow night to support their finalists and enjoy one last skate together.

There was speculation that Gemma Collins wouldn't be joining them, but she has now been confirmed that she will be in attendance.

What will the finalists be skating to?

James will be skating to La Cumparsita by Tango Argentino and Do You Love Me by the Contours.

Saara will be skating to Circus by Britney Spears and Puppet on a String by Sandy Shaw.

Wes will be skating to Pump It by the Black Eyed Pea and Rewrite the Stars by James Arthur and Anne-Marie.

What can we look forward to?

Another thing that we can look forward to tomorrow night is a stunning performance by Dancing on Ice and skating superstars judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

On Saturday morning, ITV posted pictures of the pair in rehearsals, saying: "If you weren't already excited about the #DancingOnIce Final, you will be now! Sneak a peek at @torvillanddean rehearsing for their stunning performance this Sunday 👇"

ITV - Dancing On Ice (Twitter) The official Dancing on Ice Twitter account posted pictures on Saturday morning of judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean rehearsing for their performance

One thing's for sure, we're certainly in for a great night!

So we want to know, who do you think is going to win? Let us know in the comments below!

The Dancing on Ice final is on Sunday 10 March at 6pm on ITV.