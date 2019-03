Norwegian singer, Sigrid, is back in the UK with her debut album Sucker Punch and is supporting George Ezra on his world tour.

Sigrid has been very busy over the last twelve months since winning the BBC Sound of 2018.

She popped in to Newsround HQ to catch up with Ricky.

Hear her talk about making her new album, what it takes to make a music video and how she still wants a cat.