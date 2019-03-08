Fearless Girl statue appears in London

Reuters

A bronze statue called 'Fearless Girl' has been revealed in London.

It's been put in the financial area of the city to highlight the importance of having female leaders in business.

'Fearless Girl' is a copy of the statue which appeared on New York's Wall Street in 2017 to draw attention to the pay gap between men and women in business.

A replica of the statue has also been put up in Melbourne, Australia and Oslo, Norway.

EPA There's also a replica statue in Melbourne, Australia

What's the message behind the Fearless Girl statue?

In 2017, the Fearless Girl statue was first revealed in New York. It was placed facing one of the symbols of New York's financial area - the Wall Street Bull.

The Wall Street Bull statue was created in 1989 to represent the "strength and power of the American people" following the world wide financial crisis of 1987.

Reuters Fearless Girl was first unveiled on Wall Street ahead of International Women's Day in 2017. It was facing the bull of Wall Street.

But, 30 years on from that, there's still major differences in equality between women and men in US business.

According to a study from research company Catalyst, for example, only 17% of the senior leaders in the US financial industry are women.

The artist who created the Fearless Girl statue, Kristen Visbal, said it was supposed to highlight the lack of female leaders in American business.

The replica statues in London, Melbourne and Oslo follow the same idea.

Getty Images There's also Fearless Girl Statue replica in Oslo, Norway

The most recent statistics from the UK government show that there's still major differences in pay between women and men in business.

For example, in 2018, it was revealed that only 29% of the senior positions at the Bank of England were filled by women.

The British version of the statue will be outside the London Stock exchange until June.

