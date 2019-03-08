Makaton: First UK airport training their staff to sign

Getty Images The airport operates flights across the UK and Europe

Staff at Cornwall Airport Newquay have been learning Makaton, making it the first Makaton-friendly airport in the UK.

Makaton is a language programme that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate. It is different to British Sign Language (BSL) because it uses speech alongside the signs, and it also uses symbols.

A spokesperson for the airport said that the staff have had training to make sure they know how to properly assist passengers with a variety of abilities and needs, and Makaton training is part of that.

There are now 75 staff members at the airport who have the skills to communicate with more people effectively.

Makaton is used by CBeebies star Justin Fletcher in the show Something Special, featuring Mr Tumble

The Makaton Charity explains: "Today, over 100,000 children and adults use Makaton symbols and signs. It enables individuals to connect with other people and the world around them."

