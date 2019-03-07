Last chance to enter 500 words competition
There's just one day left for you to enter BBC Radio 2's 500 Words 2019.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall returns as an Honorary Judge for the short-story writing competition for children aged between 5-13 years of age.
The closing date for story entries is 7pm on Thursday 8 March, with this year's live final taking place at Windsor Castle in June.
Watch Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Zoe Ball tell us why she loves the world of books.
Get more information about how to enter at bbc.co.uk/500words