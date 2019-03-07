Nine people who have jobs like their names

Various

US President Donald Trump is being teased after getting the name of the boss of technology firm Apple wrong.

He called him Tim Apple instead of his actual name - Tim Cook. Oh dear!

But this got us thinking, some people do actually have names which make them pretty perfect for the job that they do.

William Wordsworth

If you're going to have a name like this, then a literary profession certainly seems like a good idea.

Well, William Wordsworth was a famous English poet who lived from 1770 to 1850.

He was made the Poet Laureate in 1843 - an important title given to a poet who is appointed a member of the British royal household - so he certainly lived up to his name.

Rebecca Morelle

Nothing to see here right?

Wrong. Rebecca is a global science correspondent for BBC News and her name became incredibly appropriate when she wrote a report about... mushrooms!

Morel mushrooms are a kind of edible mushroom that are often used in fine dining dishes. You might have seen them being used on programmes like MasterChef!

So Rebecca really was the best person to write this news piece.

Dr Mark Avery

Dr Mark Avery worked for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds - or RSPB for short - for 25 years until standing down in April 2011.

He was the organisation's conservation director for nearly 13 years.

Given that an aviary, pronounced in the same way as his surname, is an enclosure for birds, we can't think of anyone who would have been better suited for the job!

Larry Speakes

With a name like this, you'd certainly hope that people would listen to you.

So what better profession for Larry Speakes than to become a White House spokesperson!

The press secretary to former US President Ronald Reagan took up the role in 1981 and stayed in the job for six years.

Bruno Fromage

Anyone who speaks a bit of French can probably have a guess where this one is going.

Back in 2010, a company called Danone Dairy - note, dairy - appointed a man called Bruno Fromage as its new UK managing director.

With his surname meaning 'cheese' in French, it sounds like this was an appointment waiting to happen.

Dominique Dropsy

Sometimes, a name might be a little unfortunate for a person's profession - as was the case with Dominique Dropsy.

Dominique was... a goalkeeper.

He played for France and represented his country in the 1978 World Cup.

In this case, that's a name you certainly don't want to live up to!

Vania Stambolova

Dominique isn't the only sportstar with a slightly unfortunate name though.

You really couldn't make up the fact that Vania Stambolova is... a hurdler.

Among the Bulgarian athlete's career achievements is a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2010 European Championships.

Sadly, though, she did live up to the name during the London 2012 Olympics, when she stumbled while competing in the 400 meters hurdles event and failed to finish. Oh no!

Bob Flowerdew

Have you ever seen a better name for a gardener? No, we haven't either.

This is Bob Flowerdew who used to be a presenter on the BBC programme Gardeners' World, as an organic fruit and vegetable expert, as well as doing lots of other work on gardening programmes.

Bob continues to do lots of work in the area of gardening, has an entry in a famous book of notable people called Who's Who, and he has had a portrait of himself displayed in the National Portrait Gallery!

He has certainly lived up to his surname!

Frances Crook

Probably one of the most appropriate names on this list goes to Frances Crook, as both of her names bear a connection to her occupation.

Ms Crook is the head of an organisation called the Howard League for Penal Reform - a charity which works for "less crime, safer communities and fewer people in prison".

Back in 2011, she told the BBC: "I can remember my mother telling me what my first name meant as a very small child, because Frances means freedom... I've always had a sense of responsibility towards fighting for freedom.

"I realise that my name does mean 'free the criminals', I know that."