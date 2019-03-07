Laura Muir is a pretty amazing woman.

Not only is she a professional runner who's just won two gold medals at the European Championships in Glasgow...she's also a vet!

Lots of girls can be put off doing sport for various reasons, whether its pressure from other people or worries about how they look.

But she says it's important to just get out and have fun.

Ricky's been finding out who inspires her and why she thinks it's important to celebrate International Women's Day.