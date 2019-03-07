A stray dog has climbed a 24,000 foot mountain

Dan Wargowsky

A stray dog has managed to climb to the summit of a 24,000 foot high Himalayan mountain.

The dog called Mera made it to the top of of Baruntse in Nepal without any help and was still able to run around once she'd made it.

Mera spend three weeks climbing to the summit with expedition leader, Dan Wargowsky, from Seattle.

The guides accompanying Wargowsky said they'd never seen anything like it before.

How did it all come about?

Dan Wargowsky The mountain climbers didn't expect a stray dog to follow them to the summit!

The Himalayas are a mountain range in Asia. They have some of the highest mountains in the world. The biggest mountain is Everest.

Dan Wargowsky and his team were climbing to the summit of the Baruntse mountain in the Nepal.

They were surprised to find out that a stray dog had started following them from about 17,000 feet up.

Dan Wargowsky Mera slept with the team to keep warm at night

Wargowsky named the dog Mera because they'd just been to the top of a mountain with that name.

The two were inseparable after that and Mera even stayed in Wargowsky's tent at night to stay warm.

Dan Wargowsky She only needed help when she was near the top of the mountain

Mera really impressed the team with her climbing ability and only needed helped towards the end of the journey.

The experienced climbers said they'd never seen a dog reach the summit before.

Dan Wargowsky She even followed the team back down the mountain

Once she'd made it back down the mountain safely, Mera was adopted by the expedition base camp manager.