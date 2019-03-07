play
Koenigsegg: The world's fastest car and other speedy vehicles

Last updated at 15:44
The Jesko supercar.

A Swedish car maker called Koenigsegg claims it has developed the fastest car ever.

The company says its new Jesko supercar can go over 300 mph, making it the fastest street legal car around.

The same company currently holds the record. In 2017, Koenigsegg's Agara SG went 278 mph in Nevada.

If you want to buy a Jesko it won't come cheap. It's going to be on sale for $3 million. That's about £2.3 million.

While we're on the subject of turbo charged vehicles, lets have a look at some of the fastest vehicles ever...

