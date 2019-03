Emil Piorun

This tarantula is so amazing that even the most arachnophobic people (scared of spiders) can appreciate its beauty (…right?).

The blue legged tarantula, known as Birupes simoroxigorum, has been spotted in Borneo and is said to enjoy burrowing when it's not wowing photographers.

But that's not the only amazing spider around! Take a look at the ones below and let us know which one catches your eye the most.