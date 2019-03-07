play
Crufts: What is the famous dog show all about?

Last updated at 09:58
Collie dog jumping at CruftsGetty Images

The dog show Crufts is here, but what actually is it?

In daily life we're used to dogs diving into the filthiest puddle and giving you the puppy dog eyes to try to get a bite of your dinner, but that's not what Crufts is about.

The show celebrates dogs at their most well behaved and their fanciest - there's not a drop of mud to be seen!

If you've never seen it, this is what you need to know...

It's huge
Dog jumping over a hurdle that says 'Crufts' on itGetty Images

Dogs and owners are invited from around the world, and the event has a Guinness World Record for being the biggest dog show in the world. It's basically like the World Cup but with fewer tantrums and much more poo!

It's been going for ages
Queen Elizabeth II visiting the Crufts showGetty Images
Queen Elizabeth II visiting the Crufts show in 1969, when it was hosted in London

Crufts in its current form began in 1891, making it older than the modern Olympic Games.

The event originally stared a few years earlier as a show just for terriers.

It's received criticism
Pug at Crufts.Getty Images
Certain breeds like pugs can develop health problems because of the way they've been bred

Some people think that the competition is unethical and organisations like the RSPCA and PETA have condemned it for promoting exaggerated breeding standards, which can be unhealthy.

The show has also been criticised for celebrating pedigree dogs over mixed breeds dogs, which can often be healthier than their purebred friends.

Cocker Spaniels rule the show
English Cocker SpanielGetty Images
English Cocker Spaniels have won Best in Show more than any other dog breed

The breed has won the top prize - Best in Show - seven times, which is more than any other type of dog. The breed is known for being intelligent, affectionate, and full of energy.

The first ever Best in Show winner was a greyhound called Primley Sceptre.

It's not all about looks
Dog jumping through hoopsGetty Images

While judging often centres around a dog's appearance - resulting in some quite funny doggy haircuts - some dogs compete in categories like agility, flyball, and heelwork (which is when owners perform a dance with their dogs).

