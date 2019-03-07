Chinese pupils to wear smart bracelet that tracks how often they put their hands up

Getty Images

Are you a fan of smart tech? Do you have a smart watch or a smart TV? Well you might still be a little surprised by this story...

A Chinese school is about to give its students smart bracelets that will track their location and record how often they put their hands up in class.

Guangya High School has been criticised by some people who think the idea harms pupils' privacy and is too controlling.

we will never restrict a student's movement Guangya High School

Getty Images

What will the bracelets track?

The pupils' location in and outside of school.

Monitor class attendance and participation - such as how often they put their hands up.

Body temperature, weight, heart rate, the number of steps walked per day, and sleeping patterns.

we're still deliberating how to use the bracelets scientifically and will continue consulting students, parents, teachers and experts. Guangya High School

Getty Images

Some Chinese schools have already been using smart tech to track students.

Some have smart uniforms with GPS chips to track pupils' exact location and stop them from napping. Skipping classes triggers an alarm to notify both teachers and parents of student's absence.

The uniform, developed by tech firm Guizhou Guanyu Technology, is able to recognises faces so that students can't swap uniforms.

Another school has introduced cameras to see when students are listening, reading, writing, napping, and putting their hands up.

What do you think of the tracking bracelet? Let us know in the comments below.