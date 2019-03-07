play
Children reveal their dream jobs for when they grow up

Last updated at 06:20
A new survey has suggested that lots of girls hope to have careers in scientific fields when they are older.

The most popular dream job was to become a teacher, but vet, doctor, scientist and nurse were also high-ranking choices. It was the first time that scientist entered the top ten of the poll for girls.

Meanwhile, the survey by family activity app Hoop showed that lots of boys fancy becoming footballers (the most popular choice), vloggers (second) or policemen (third). Computer game designer or tester also made the top ten.

Three in five children questioned in the survey said they were influenced by popular cultures, like computer games and TV.

One in five says school influences what job they might like to do, while parents had an impact on one in ten.

Psychologist Dr Dion Terrelonge explained how some children start to think about what they might like to do as a job from the age of five.

So we want to know what you think. Do you already have an idea about what job you might like to do? What is it and why do you feel that way? What inspired you?

Let us know in the comments below!

