Jamie Oliver: Dyslexia hasn't held me back

Last updated at 16:52
Britain's second most popular author, Jamie Oliver, has said his dyslexia can be an inspiration to kids who are struggling at school.

In an interview with Youtube and CBBC star Nikki Lily, the chef said: "I'm the second biggest author in Britain. I think I can be an inspiration to kids who are having a rough time at school".

He told Lily that he'd managed to become Britain's second most popular author despite only ever reading two narrative books.

Oliver was speaking to Nikki Lily as part of her "My life" series where she meets influential people in Britain including Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Gary Lineker.

You can watch the programme on the BBC iPlayer now.

