Andy Murray: I'm pain free and I want to keep playing

Getty Images

Former Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, says he's pain free and wants to play again after a hip operation.

Murray had surgery back in January, which meant he might never be able to play professionally ever again.

Many speculated that the Australian Open would be his final ever tournament.

But, in an interview with the BBC, the three time Grand Slam champion said: "The operation went well. I'm feeling good and walking around pain free - which hasn't been the case for pretty much 18 months, two years".

Murray had hoped to play at this summer's Wimbledon before retiring, but he now thinks it's unlikely he'll be fit enough.

He hasn't ruled out returning, explaining: "I have to wait and see...whether that is competing in the top 10 in the world, that is probably unlikely, but could I get to top 50, top 100 level? That may be possible."